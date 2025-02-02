Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $9,385,493.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,305,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,726,275.98. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,724,652 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

