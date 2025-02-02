Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.64.

TSE KEL opened at C$6.88 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$5.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.48.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$107.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Charles Guinan sold 10,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 18,300 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.80, for a total transaction of C$124,440.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,270 shares of company stock worth $1,210,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

