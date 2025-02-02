Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 407,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Crown Oak Advisors LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $60,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,027.80. This trade represents a 6.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $180.26. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.36.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

