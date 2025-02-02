Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Cavco Industries by 90.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Cavco Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In related news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.56, for a total transaction of $364,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,878.16. This trade represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.31, for a total value of $62,913.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,056.16. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,850 shares of company stock valued at $889,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $508.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.70 and a 200 day moving average of $438.71. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.25 and a 12 month high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.