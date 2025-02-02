Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $226,000.

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.78 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

