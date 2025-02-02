Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comstock by 137.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock Price Performance

Shares of Comstock stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. Comstock Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $89.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Comstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comstock

About Comstock

(Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LODE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.