Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 551 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after buying an additional 633,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,041,000 after buying an additional 642,765 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its position in BHP Group by 503.6% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.59.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.