Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,884 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after buying an additional 359,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IDACORP by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,789,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on IDACORP from $129.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $120.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.82%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.