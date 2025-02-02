Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 57,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 779,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,847,000 after acquiring an additional 345,917 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $80.48. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

