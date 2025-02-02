Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,580,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 390,787 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 27.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,313,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,793 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.63 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.