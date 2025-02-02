Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $87.77 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

