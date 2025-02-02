Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,779 NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 317,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,368 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 90.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 128,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $23.84 on Friday. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 1,089.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,537. This represents a 95.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

