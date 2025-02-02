Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,566 FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QJUN. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.6 %

BATS:QJUN opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.03 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

