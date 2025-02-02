Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,749 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Amcor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 804,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 333.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 294,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.70 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

