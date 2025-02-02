Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

