Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.07. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 350 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $249.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,979.50. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

