Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

