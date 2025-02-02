Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EEMV stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

