Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS INDA opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.