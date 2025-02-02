Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Creative Planning increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $4,216,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 12,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total transaction of $2,390,653.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,637.36. This represents a 47.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $2,888,762.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,092.64. This represents a 25.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,034 shares of company stock worth $8,303,692. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $195.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.46 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $196.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.52.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

