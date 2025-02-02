Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,240 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in MARA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MARA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 74.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 5.76.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MARA in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,029,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,694. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

