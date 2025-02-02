Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mosaic by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,279,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 947,500 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,347 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

