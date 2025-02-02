Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.89 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

