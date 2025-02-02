Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 102,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $120.45 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

