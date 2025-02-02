Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.