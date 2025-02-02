Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $167.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.42.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

