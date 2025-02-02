Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $220,000 in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of HEFA opened at $36.39 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.