Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 438,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 41,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 528,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

