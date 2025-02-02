Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 562,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $38,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

AUPH opened at $7.95 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

