Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 249,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,794,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.