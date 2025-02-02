Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 347,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 158,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after buying an additional 270,286 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.97 and a beta of 2.24.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,358 shares of company stock worth $781,497 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

