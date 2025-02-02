Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 515,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 273,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 75,592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 138,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.

Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

