Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 3.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Waters from $363.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cfra set a $389.00 price target on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.71.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $415.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.39. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

