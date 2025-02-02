Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $76.98 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1329 dividend. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

