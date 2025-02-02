Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 88.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.68. The company has a market cap of $254.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

