Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,036,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IonQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $389,641.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,011.99. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 571,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,652 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Stock Up 2.0 %

IONQ stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 2.43. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.