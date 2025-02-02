Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $247.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $250.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.03%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $139,741.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,949.51. This represents a 4.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total transaction of $633,810.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,469.53. The trade was a 31.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,844 shares of company stock worth $2,210,716. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

