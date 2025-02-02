Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after buying an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,888,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,470,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $156.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.