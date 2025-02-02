Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,650,697,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,020,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,272,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 801,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $422,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.75.

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total value of $5,357,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,274 shares in the company, valued at $296,957,838.24. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,583 shares of company stock worth $19,241,974. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $543.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $559.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

