Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,067 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MLPX opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
