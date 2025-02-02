Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,218 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 88.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,839,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,463,000 after buying an additional 99,720 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 125.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,235,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,579,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,295,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 537,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $33,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,891.55. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $55.65 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

