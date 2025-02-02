Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

GMAR stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $38.13.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

