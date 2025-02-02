Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after buying an additional 2,628,765 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 15,477.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 873,412 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,565,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Astera Labs by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 442,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk raised Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.59, for a total transaction of $71,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,857,250. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 171,064 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $17,710,255.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,895 shares in the company, valued at $65,109,499.35. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,690,452 shares of company stock valued at $167,581,256 over the last quarter.

Astera Labs Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ALAB opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

