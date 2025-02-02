Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 4,836.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 73,085 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,647,000 after purchasing an additional 234,048 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

VNOM stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.73.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Viper Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

