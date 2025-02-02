Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

