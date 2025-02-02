Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after purchasing an additional 321,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CAVA Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 121.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares in the company, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,980. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 681,784 shares of company stock valued at $100,756,372 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of CAVA opened at $134.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.31 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $172.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.14.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

