Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics
In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,696.56. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,838 shares of company stock valued at $50,445,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Price Performance
UTHR stock opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $417.82.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.