KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.32.

KLAC stock opened at $738.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $581.70 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

