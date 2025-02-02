Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,297,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,983.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 171,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 163,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $68,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,827.10. The trade was a 75.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,039.68. This represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.5 %

LSCC stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

View Our Latest Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.