LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 112.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Stock Performance

LKQ stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,795,180.08. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

